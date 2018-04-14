Indore: Student’s ragging complaint is fake, says dean of Argiculture college  

Indore: A probe by Indore College of Agriculture into a ragging complaint has found the allegations to be baseless. However, the college has taken action against six students who were named in the complaint. “The students breached discipline. We are also taking action against the complainant for lodging false complaint of ragging,” said college dean V K Swarnkar.

He said a brawl had taken place between a BSc second year student and some of his classmates, which was termed as ragging by the student. “We took the incident seriously and have decided to take action against all the students involved in the brawl,” Swarnkar said.

The college will recommend to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya to shift all the students including complainant involved in the scuffle. The college’s probe into the matter observed that no case of ragging had taken place either on the institute campus or hostel. The college has submitted its inquiry report to UGC in this regard.

BSc second year student on Monday had lodged a complaint with University Grants Commission alleging physical and mental harassment by some of his classmates and seniors. The complainant alleged that he was being harassed by the accused in college and hostel campuses and when he informed the authorities about it, they did not pay heed.

In his compliant, the student held Sanjay Verma, Pawan Gurjar, Krishan Kant Patel, Hemant Vishwakarma, Rohit Yadav and Shivam Patidar responsible for ragging. Following the complaint, the UGC had directed the college authorities to identify the complainant and pacify him.

“Ragging rules stipulate action against fake complaints also. As the allegations levelled by the complainant were found false, we will act against him also. We have recommending his transfer to agriculture college in Sehore, which is his home town,” Swarnkar said. He said that college would recommend transfer of the accused students to other colleges in the state.

Mental problem

The dean said that the complainant has “mental issues.” The student admitted it and sought transfer to agriculture college in his hometown, Swarnkar said. He claimed that the complainant had previously lodged fake complaints against other students.