Indore: Students protest as staff strike pushes DAVV to shut library

Indore: Students preparing for various competitive exams on Tuesday staged a demonstration on RNT Marg campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) after a library on the campus was shut down following an indefinite strike by non-teaching employees.

The students demanded immediate opening of the library but their request was rejected leading to the protest. “We do not have employees to operate library, so it will remain closed till the strike is over,” vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said. The employees, including staffers of the library, had been on strike since March 7 but the university still managed to keep the facility open with the help of daily wagers who had been opening the library at 10.30 am and running it till 4 pm against the scheduled closing time of 8 pm till Monday.

Finding the library closed four hours before the scheduled time on Monday, the students immediately staged a demonstration demanding the facility be kept open till the usual 8 pm, and on being denied, even intercepted the vice chancellor’s official car to press for their demand.

Meanwhile, irked by the incident the daily wagers on Tuesday denied rendering any service at the library forcing the university administration to completely shut down the facility till the strike is over. Finding the library completely closed in the morning, that too ahead of crucial exams, the hassled students staged a demonstration on the main porch of the university building and blocked the VC’s car again; this time threatening him not to let go until the library was not opened.

Adding insult to injury, instead of addressing the serious concern of students police were called in to deal with a handful of protestors who were staging a sit-in in front of the VC’s car. Police used forced to remove the agitating students who were later repeatedly requesting the VC to order the daily wagers to start operating the library as absence of the facility at this time would take a serious toll on their preparations and thus, performance in the forthcoming competitive exams.

However, the VC clarified that “Daily wagers are not ready to work in the library and therefore, it can’t be opened till the strike of employees is over.”

BEd exams suspended

Thanks to the strike of non-teaching employees, the DAVV has suspended BEd exams scheduled to start from Thursday. “Most works in the university have been hit due to the strike forcing us to suspend the upcoming exams,” the VC said. The employees have been striking over non-fulfilment of their 19-point charter of demands including implementation of seventh pay benefits and regularisation of daily-wage employees.

Students demand PhD in yoga

Students of MA (Yoga) submitted an application during Jan Sunwai at DAVV demanding to start PhD programme in Yoga. The students said that “The university does not offer PhD programme in Yoga compelling them to pursue PhD in philosophy instead.” The VC assured that he would direct the School of Yoga to soon start a PhD programme in Yoga.