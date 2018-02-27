Indore: Students of IPM course to get degree instead of diploma

Indore: With IIM Act coming into force, students of five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) — like their PGP counterparts — would also get degree instead of diploma from this year.

Indian Institute of Management Indore, which runs IPM course, made this announcement, days after IIM Act came into being. “IPM students 2013-18 batch will also be awarded degree in convocation-2018,” said Ananya Mishra, media in charge of IIM Indore. IPM is an after-school course offered by IIM Indore. This elite B-school is only IIM in the country which runs the after-school course. Though it is one of the most sought after course in the country, IPM course had been flayed since its launch in 2011 as it would grant diploma instead of degree to students.

Many would describe it “toxic” as IPM pass outs could not pursue higher study programmes unlike their counterparts in colleges. It was because of this reason many students would not prefer taking admission in the course.

IIM Indore authorities too were concerned over the fact that IPM was a diploma course. Moved by the concern, IIM Indore authorities had allowed IPM course students to pursue degree programme simultaneously through distance mode. However, this move also did not bring the concerned attached with the IPM course to an end.

In 2013, central government proposed to introduce IIM Bill which would empower IIMs to grant degree. After a wait of five years, the IIM Bill became a reality. “IIM Indore benefited most by the Bill as its not only PGP students but IPM students will also get degree now,” said a professor of IIM Indore. IIM Indore has biggest batch of PGP, to be precise of 450 students, across all IIMs.

IPM course seats likely to be doubled

The intake capacity of IPM course is 120. Now as it has become degree course, the institute is likely to double its seats. Last year, IIM Indore director Rishikesha T Krishnan had said that if they would be conferred right award degree they will double seats of IPM course. There has been a long standing demand of students to increase its seats of this course.