Indore: Students informed about child and women rights at awareness programme

Burhanpur: A programme was organised under the joint aegis of district Legal Service Authority, Lioness Club (LC) Burhanpur and Greater Life for Humanity at Bairy Maidan in Khairati Bazar Government Higher Secondary School on Wednesday. The programme was aimed at spreading awareness regarding rights of women and children.

Addressing the gathering, legal aid programme officer Robin Dayal said, “Students have a right to education and nobody should bar them from accessing their right.”

LC president Jyoti Bardiya informed women about their responsibilities and rights.

Giving safety tips to students, Student Welfare Society’s Tasneem Merchant said, “Nobody has the right to abuse you or stare at you.” Register a complaint if you find yourself in such circumstances, she added.

Principal Mohammad Anis along with staff members attended the programme.