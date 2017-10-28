Indore: Students fight war of words on compelling issues

Indore: Motivating students in voicing their opinion, Vidyasagar School organised a two-day ‘Intra-School Model United Nations Conference’ on the school premises in second half of the week. Students from VI to XII participated in the conference and talked about various contemporary issues at the event.

Introducing the concept of conference, school principal DC Sharma talked about its importance in development of children. The conference had two committees: UNESCO and Lok Sabha. Topics allotted for discussions in the UNESCO and Lok Sabha were respectively ‘Destruction of Heritage Sites in Iraq and Syria by ISIS’ and ‘Rules and Regulations on Selling and Usage of Fire-Crackers’.

Lok Sabha decides to limit use of firecrackers, not ban

In the opening statement, students posing as MP’s explained the stands of political parties on ‘Rules and Regulations on Selling and Usage of Fire-Crackers’. The ruling party was against the banning of fire crackers while the opposition parties where in the favour of banning of fire crackers. In the first discussion hour, they discussed the economic effects of banning fire crackers where one of the MP’s stated “If we ban fire crackers than what about the families whose only source of income is selling of fire cracker”. MP’s from ruling party argued, “If fire crackers cause health diseases and banning it would resolve this problem then why not we also ban the liquor and cigarette as the number of casualties caused by them far from fire crackers.” Further, they discussed on pros and cons of banning fire crackers. From hours of discussion and debate, the parties decided to level up and stated that instead banning fire crackers, they shall limit the use and manufacturing of fire crackers. The bill was passed unanimously with no MP voting against the bill which proposed in the committee.

UNESCO panel discusses destruction of heritage sites by ISIS

Being a part of such conference for the first time, most delegates were not good enough in presenting themselves in first two sessions of the committee in way as expected. Eventually, delegates understood what was expected from them and presented accordingly. A delegate of Israel said, “Israel will demonetise itself to stop funding of ISIS.” Further, a delegate of Brazil accused Russia of contributing in destruction of heritage sites by reckless use of arms and ammunition. A delegate of UK offered his countries expertise to Syria and Iraq. Such statements turned out to be productive. At the end of second day and fourth session, delegates organised themselves into two blocks and formed two different Draft Resolutions. When both the draft resolutions were put forward in the committee, they were questioned and amended by the delegates of opposite blocks. Draft prepared by USA, UK, Russia, Norway passed with majority votes.