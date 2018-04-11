Indore: Students acquire new vision at eye check-up camp

Indore: The students of Daly College spent second day of 12th four-day eye check-up camp learning about the importance of social service and helping patients. The camp has been organised at Government Higher Secondary School in Dudhiya. On Tuesday, 2030 people had registered themselves to undergo eye check-up.

About 1,981 spectacles were distributed and 15 people suffering from cataract were identified. Talking about their experiences with Free Press, students shared lessons they learned at the camp on Tuesday.

Excerpts

“Being a part of the eye camp, I have realised the importance of vision. I feel so blessed. We forget thanking God for giving us proper vision. This experience taught me to be grateful,” said student Shivpriya Singh Baghel.

“The blessings that I have received have surely illuminated my perspective of the world. I feel so happy to be helping people. They really need help and our small service can change their world. I wish to help more and more people in future,” said student Dhruv Surana.

“Unawareness is a major hindrance for people living in rural areas. Many people whom we met today did not know much about eye care. If they cannot see properly, then they just blame age and live with the problem. They need to be explained that one should be able to see properly. People in this village do not go for check-ups, let alone keeping eyes safe from dust and sunlight,” said student Utkarsh Ranjan.

“Social service is a moral responsibility, not an obligation or duty. I feel great to be a part of the camp. I volunteered to be a part of it. I am glad that I did because I feel wonderful to be here. These people really need our help and I am just doing my bit,” said student Anand Nair.