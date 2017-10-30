Indore: Student union polls: Voting to take place today

Indore: Cutting loose from their daily schedule, students of government and aided colleges would participate in student union polls, voting for which is to be held on Monday. Heavy police arrangements have been made and observers have been deployed at all the 18 colleges here where voting is scheduled.

“Student unions polls are being held in institutions of higher learning in the state after a gap of six years. Though the election process has been by and large peaceful so far, we are taking no chance. On our request, heavy police have been deployed at all the government and aided colleges in the city,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Prof KN Chaturvedi.

Elections are going to be held at seven government, 10 aided and 27 teaching departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). The teaching departments have been treated as one entity. Firstly, the students would elect class representatives. Then the elected reps, who wish to become member of student council, will fill nomination.

There are four positions in the student council viz president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary. In these elections, CRs will cast their votes and elect office-bearers for the student council. As the university teaching departments are being treated as one entity, they will have one student council. Dean Student Welfare at DAVV, LK Tripathi said that all preparations for voting on the UTD campus have been completed.

There are total 244 classes on UTD campus but elections are to be held for 46 only. Reason? Very less number of students filed nominations for CR polls. As per information, the DAVV had received merely 164 nominations of which some got cancelled. As many as 67 candidates were elected on the basis of merit. DAVV media incharge Chandan Gupta said that there are only 46 classes on UTD campus where at least two candidates are in the fray.

Similarly, Holkar College has total 114 classes but it saw only one nomination each for CR post in 53 classes. So CR at these 53 classes were declared elected unopposed. Voting is to be held at Holkar college in 25 classes. In GACC, 40 candidates have been declared elected as unopposed even as voting is going to take place in 7 classes. New GDC received no nomination for 42 posts, 12 candidates were elected unopposed; polls will be held for only two posts.

NSUI ACTIVISTS BURN CM’S EFFIGY

Activists of the NSUI visited hostels of Old GDC to seek votes for their supported candidates on Sunday but were denied entry, which led to protest. The protestors burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleging that the government machinery was supporting the ABVP and they were being prevented from meeting the voters. “We are not being allowed to meet students to seek votes even when volunteers of the ABVP roam freely in hostels,” claimed NSUI leader Monika Mandare. They claimed that the ABVP misused government machinery to influence the polls.

ABVP, NSUI struggle to keep candidates within fold

Only one day was provided for campaigning and that was Sunday. As it was holiday, so candidates visited houses of classmates and hostels to seek votes. Activists of the NSUI and the ABVP also went door-to-door to seek support for candidates from their outfits. Even though it was Sunday, activists of both teh student wings reached college campuses for campaigning for their supported candidates.

Both the outfits spent the day in ensuring that their candidates were not being allured by the rival group. NSUI city president Amit Patel claimed that the ABVP candidates were trying to allure their candidates into their fold. ABVP city general secretary Nayan Dubey rubbished the claims saying that the NSUI is making such claims as it knew that they are not going to win the polls.

Name of Tai’s granddaughter for UTD prez post

The ABVP is emerging as a clear winner on the UTD campus but the fight between two factions over president’s post is brewing.

While it claims a lion’s share in 67 CRs already declared unopposed, the student wing of the BJP is believed to be wining most of the posts for which polling will be held on Monday. In such a situation, it is sure that the UTD candidate will be an ABVP supported candidate. But two factions of the outfit are pushing different names for the president post. While the incumbent office-bearers of ABVP have reportedly proposed name of Diksha Gadwal, the veteran leaders are pressing for Maitri Mahajan’s name for the president post. A student of EMRC, Maitri is granddaughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

The veteran leaders have reportedly fielded two candidates against Diksha so that she does not win election for Class representative post. In this fight between two factions of the ABVP, the NSUI is trying to take advantage. It may support the veteran leaders of ABVP.

Hostel panel strong at Holkar College

While ABVP appears to be strong at GACC, hostel panel contesting election at Holkar College is likely to emerge as winner as both the ABVP and the NSUI seems to be struggling in front of it. Of the 53 CRs declared unopposed on Saturday, the hostel panel claimed that 25 belong to it. The panel also claimed that most of the CRs elected on merit basis also its supporters. At Gujarati Colleges, NSUI claimed that most of the CRs are its supporters.