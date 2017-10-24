Indore: Student Union Polls: UTD, Holkar college, GACC to see girl prezs

Indore: Though voting for student union polls is to be held on October 30, one thing seems pre-decided– girls will rule the roost at all the three major educational institutions of the city, including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Government Holkar Science College and Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College, also known as GACC.

In a lottery held here on Monday, president post of these three institutions went to the fairer sex. “The president and joint secretary posts of university teaching departments (UTD) campus is reserved for girl students. The reservation was done through lottery system,” said dean of student welfare, LK Tripathi, who is also returning officer for student union polls for UTD campus.

“The lottery slips were taken out in transparent manner by in charge vice chancellor Anil Kumar. No dispute took place during the reservation process,” he added. Similarly, the president and secretary posts of Holkar College and GACC also went to girl students in lottery for reservation.

Indore division additional director (higher education) Prof KN Chaturvedi confirming the information, said “Holkar College is the leading science college in the state whereas GACC is the biggest government arts and commerce in the state. It would be great to see girl power supreme at these institutions.”

Chaturvedi also stated that vice president and secretary posts at Government New Science College are reserved for girl students.

As per poll guidelines issued by department of higher education, 50 per cent seats were to be reserved for girl students. Through lottery system, seats were reserved on Monday. Activists of both ABVP and NSUI were present during the lottery. Tripathi said that the university teaching departments have total 244 seats of which 122 have been reserved for girls.

Leaders of ABVP and NSUI expressed satisfaction on the reservation process and no information regarding any dispute was reported at any college. “Lottery process was held fairly. We expect that elections are also held fairly and peacefully,” NSUI district president Amit Patel said. ABVP city secretary Nayan Dubey said that they were happy that no dispute with NSUI took place during reservation. We expect that the elections are also held without any confrontation, he added.

Student union polls are to be held in 18 institutions, including UTD campus, in the city.