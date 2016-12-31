Indore: Strict action likely against private money-lenders says DIG

Indore: DIG Harinnarayan Chari Mishra said that strict action would be taken against private money-lenders, who charge high interest rates and have forced many to commit suicides and ruined a number of families.

Mishra was addressing a press conference in the police control room on Friday. He said that private money-lenders used to charge high interest rates and demand more money than the principal and interest added together and threatened the families for failing to pay.

Their tactics forced many to end life and ruined many families financially and forced them to go through mental, emotional trauma and therefore strict action would be taken against them from now on.

He then said that personnel will be trained to handle cyber crimes as the country moves to cashless and digital world.

He further said that police check points at all junctions is to make sure anti-social elements are now allowed in the city as city has 21 lakh visitors a day for business, commercial and other purposes.DIG Mishra concluded by saying that all police stations have been asked to furnish details of top 10 goons under their jurisdiction to curb their criminal activities by keeping them under surveillance and added that the drive against goons will not stop.