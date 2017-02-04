Indore: Street play for AIDS awareness

Dewas: To make citizens aware about the dreaded HIV and AIDS, Advance Information Management Society and Vippy Solvex organised a street play.

During the street play, workers were informed about HIV and its prevention along with a message to avoid discrimination with people suffering from HIV.

Company’s HR manager Chintamani Malkode said such events should be organised more often in the city to create awareness. Programme manager Bharti Soni, Counsellor Syed Tazkeen Ali, Vineet Saxena, Ashish, Shaheed, Arshad etc. were present.