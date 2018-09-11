Indore: Stop use of BoPV of Biomed, says Union Health ministry

A chaos like situation prevailed among the immunization and health officials across the nation when the Union Health Ministry ordered to stop use of biavalent oral polio vaccines (BoPV) manufactured by Boimed Pvt Ltd on Monday night. The health officials received mail from Deputy Commissioner, Universal Immunization Programme, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Dr Pradeep Haldar at 9:30 pm on Monday for stopping usage of BoPV in universal immunization programme manufactured by Boimed Pvt. Ltd, a Ghaziabad-based pharmaceutical company, with immediate effect.

The health officials were directed to convey the message to every cold chain point in the state immediately. The health ministry has also directed all officials to inform about the stock of BoPV. District Immunization Officer Dr Praveen Jadia said that they had received the mail on Monday night after which they checked the stock in the district as well.

“We didn’t have stock of BoPV of the said company and we didn’t even use the same earlier as well,” Dr Jadia said. He refused to share info why the ministry stopped the usage of company’s product. According to the health department sources, the decision might have taken due to failing of samples or reaction of the particular product.