Indore: Statements of Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s sisters recorded, police still clueless about suicide

Indore: Police on Friday recorded the statements of four people including two sisters of Bhaiyyu Maharaj but they appeared clueless about reason behind Maharaj’s suicide. Police could not record the statement of Maharaj’s eldest daughter Kuhu. City Superintendent of Police Manoj Rantankar with his team reached Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s residence in Vijay Nagar where they recorded the statements of his two sisters Renu and Manu.

Sisters said that they were unaware about Maharaj’s stress. They said they don’t doubt anyone in the case. Later, sevadars Shekhar and Manohar Soni’s statements were also recorded but police could not reach any conclusion. Sources claimed that Maharaj was a left hander but he shot revolver from his right hand. The bullet injury was found on the temple on right side. So, it is clear that Maharaj shot from right side.

The police are waiting for forensic, finger print report and hand writing experts’ report to reach the conclusion. Ratakar said that he along with senior officials reached the spot soon after knowing about the incident but relatives rushed him to Bombay hospital.

The police have recorded statements of more than 15 people including Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s sevadars but no one could tell about the reason behind Maharaj’s extreme step. Ratnakar said Kuhu was not available at the time police reached Shivneri. The call details of Maharaj and other people are also being examined by the police.

It is said that police received call details in which Maharaj talked many times on four numbers. He had talked to Dr Ayushi, Kuhu, building contractor Manmit Arora and sevadar Anmol several times. ASP Prashant Choubey said that investigation is on and the call details are being examined.