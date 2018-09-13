Indore: State varsities told to have uniform academic calendar

Citing directives by Chancellor Anandiben Patel, the department of higher education (DHE) has asked all universities in the state to have uniform academic calendar. “Uniform academic calendar would address the issue of credit transfers and facilitate choice-based credit system resulting into smooth migration of students from one institution/place to another,” the DHE letter said. The later consisted of eight points.

The DHE also asked universities to have uniform syllabus across subjects and develop a mechanism to audit performance of teachers on three parameters including quality of teaching, research output and extension activities. The universities have been told to have a central placement cell with full time dedicated placement officer, and a fully functional entrepreneurship development cell. Directives have been issued for setting up a separate cell for linking the university with academia and establishing a soft skill centre to cater to specific industry requirements of students. The universities have also been told to integrate technology into education system.