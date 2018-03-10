Indore: State child commission team visits game zone, meets victim

Indore: A team of Madhya Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Friday visited Treasure Island Mall and also, met the nine-year-old girl who was molested by an employee of the mall’s game zone on Thursday.

Investigating the incident, Zila Bal Kalyan Samiti president Maya Pandey along with childline team first met investigating officer (IO) of the case at Tukoganj police station. Following the meeting, Pandey rued that the police officials did not give positive response and even refused to provide a copy of the FIR in the case citing the document was with the IO for investigation.

The team later spoke to the accused Arjun Rathore who confirmed that he has been working in the mall’s game zone for few months. However, he could not present his police verification details.

After waiting for more than an hour, Pandey along with her team could visit the game zone at the Treasure Island Mall and collect necessary information pertaining to the case.

The team later visited the victim’s residence under Juni Indore police station area and collected details from the girl as well as her parents. The victim’s mother informed that “Usually women workers remain present in the game zone but on Thursday, only the accused was present on the floor.”

Pandey informed that the team was to talk to the child protection officials in the city but they did not respond to the phone calls.

Meanwhile, Tukoganj police station in charge informed that the accused was produced before court after his medical examination on Friday from where he was sent to jail. Police are recording statements of other employees of game zone and investigation is on into the case.

Cong workers meet DIG, demand strict action

Up in arms, city Congress activists met DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra and demanded strict action against the molestation accused Arjun Rathore. They also demanded police to ensure safety for the children and especially women in public places. The DIG assured the Congress delegation of taking necessary action against the guilty in the case and informed that the game zone was sealed by police and a case will also be registered against the people concerned for not getting the mandatory police verification of the employee done before recruiting him.

Owner may face action for skipping police verification of accused

The role of game zone owner is also being investigated as the ongoing probe revealed that mandatory police verification of the accused was not done by the employer. However, more information is being collected by police from the owner of the game zone and according to the law; police can take action against the game zone owner for flouting the norms of police verification before employing the accused.