Indore: State karate competition held

Dewas: Under the guidance of Madhya Pradesh Karate Union the 37th state-level Karate competition was organized in the memory of Maharaj Tukojeerao Pawar. In the girls competition the team of Bhopal was at the lead in the overall championship.

Jabalpur was on second position, Satna third and Singroli fourth. In the boys competition Jabalpur was first and Bhopal was second.

A mobile tablet was given to the best player of the tournament (boys and girls) by the Karate development association Dewas. On this occasion the technical director of MP Karate union Shihon Surendrasingh, Jamal Abdul Nasir and Sanjay Thawait were especially present.