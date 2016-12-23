Indore: Start-ups won’t survive if started without preparations says Deepak Gadhia

Indore: “Start-ups are like premature baby as they cannot survive, if launched without proper preparation and planning. It looks easy but it requires hard work and sacrifice to establish as various other players are already established in the market,” said Deepak Gadhia, renowned green energy entrepreneur and activist.

He was addressing the inaugural function of country’s first incubation centre for start-ups working to promote green and sustainable energy at Govindram Seksariya Institute of Management on Thursday.

Gadhia said “45 per cent of our population is below 25 years of age and they are dreaming to start own companies. It looks easy but it requires hard work and sacrifice.

“If a youngster is willing to work for 12-15 hours a day, staying away from family, then only he should think about start-up,” he said.

Emphasised on rural development, Gadhia said that 70 per cent of the population is living in villages. Instead of developing them, the youngsters are moving to metro cities and other countries for their own development.

“Country will develop when our villages are developed and adopt renewable energy,” he said.

Highlighting government schemes, principal secretary of MSME department VS Kantarao said that the government has been providing all type of helps for start-ups with capital of less than Rs 10 crores.

“The government has been providing all sorts of help and also connecting small units with big units as vendors. However, people in our state are not so active in taking risk of start-ups but these are growing swiftly in Karnataka and Maharashtra,” Kantarao added.

Padmashri Janak Palta McGilligan also shared her views on green start-ups and her initiatives to promote them.

Three out of 62 start-up applications selected

Ankit Kaman of Re-Rise Incubation Centre said, “Three start-ups – Surat’s Meghyo and Vishnu Moobalu who will try to reduce e-waste; Ahmedabad’s Alpesh Mehta who is working on zero carbon footprint project and Sonali Das and Sushmita Bhattacharya’s who will encourage use of solar energy – which will work initially in the incubation centre has been selected.” He said that many people in our country are working on green projects but due to lack of guidance, they don’t get the limelight. Through this centre, they are aiming to bring start-ups in lime light and help them in marketing as well.