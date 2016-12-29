Indore: St Paul student Kartik wins quiz contest

Indore: Kartik Tiwari, student of St Paul School, has bagged first price in Aryabhatt Astronomy Quiz-2016-17 for the third time consecutively.

Student of Class X, Kartik has also presented research papers on Mars Mission and Gravitational Lines during his training at various observatories including observatories in Nainital and Chennai.

He has been selected for training in the observatory in Mount Abu and Udaipur and will learn the advance techniques of astronomy.

Competition was organised in Bhopal on December 24.

More than 6847 students from across the state had participated in the competition. Results of the first round was announced by Professor Gordon Stacy of Cornell University, New York.