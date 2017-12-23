Indore: Spit in open & cough up `500 fine

Indore: Be aware! Anybody found spitting in open will be slapped with a fine of Rs 500. Besides, if a pet too is found pooing in open, its owner would be penalised. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Manish Singh on Friday issued guidelines under Solid Waste Management Rules-2016 making provisions for penalising people found to be spitting and their pets including dogs defecating in open.

The guidelines, which will come into force from December 25, were issued by the commissioner following the right entrusted by IMC council on him for fixing penalty amount for the same. Besides, the guidelines also asked for placing dustbins in public transport vehicles including auto-rickshaw, vans, bus, taxis and cabs.

The IMC has given three days to comply with the guidelines. After December 25, action will be taken against the defaulters and violators of the guidelines, a release issued by IMC stated. Singh said that people can click photo of those violating the guidelines and post the same on 311 app. On the basis of the photo, an inquiry would be done and the violater would be penalised. A fine of Rs 500 would be imposed if a pet of a person defecates in open.

‘Ho halla’ wala Shaan to perform live today

Bollywood singer Shaan who gave his voice to IMC’s ever ringing song ‘Ho Halla’ will be performing live during a concert at Nehru Stadium on Saturday evening. IMC has made proper seating and parking arrangements for the event. As per arrangements, entry into the stadium for VVIPs would be from Gate 8 and 9 and for students from Gate 1, 5 and 7.

Citizen will be able to gain entry into the venue from Gate 3 while VIP will have to go inside from Gate 2 and 6. Parking for vehicles of VVIPs would be behind the stage in Basket Ball court whereas parking for VIPs will be at main stadium campus and behind cricket stadium. Cars and buses could be parked on foot path of Residency Garden. General parking will be near Shivaji Vakita.