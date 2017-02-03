Indore: Special police cells to work 24×7

Indore: The two-day 26th International Management Conclave 2017, the flagship event of Indore Management Association (IMA) will be inaugurated by president of AIMA, Sunil Kant Munjal, on Friday.

Group executive chairman of Larsen & Toubro, AM Naik, will be conferred ‘IMA Lifetime Outstanding Achievement Award’ at the event.

The conclave, which will be held at Abhay Prashal, is believed to be the largest management conclave of central India as more than 1000 leading CEOs, management professionals and about 3000 management students will be attending the gala event.

The two-day conclave will feature eminent speakers from different walks of life sharing ideas on leadership and management. The conclave is designed to help organisations, individuals as well as management students to initiate dialogue and build better connection with the corporate world.

The scope of the conclave is becoming broader every year with the knowledge and inspiration from the world’s most inspired thinkers.