Indore: Special incubation centre to promote green start ups

Indore: Country’s first of its kind incubation centre for promoting green start-ups will start in the city soon. The centre will be developed by Sri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Management (SGSIM) in collaboration with Re-Rise Incubation Centre and with support of 50 experts in the field of sustainable energy including Janak Palta and Deepak Gadhiya.

“A special incubation centre for green start ups is being developed. This centre will provide guidance and facilities for starting green business to entrepreneurs without government aid,” said one of the mentors, Janak Palta.

Informing about the centre which will be inaugurated in December 22, she said, “The whole concept of promoting green start-ups is led by Deepak Gadhiya, who is known for installing world’s largest solar cooker at Shirdi Sai Baba temple, which serves food to 50,000 people daily along with one at Tirupati temple, which caters to 30,000 people per day.”

She added that the aim is to prepare the youth to become entrepreneurs in such a way that their work promotes use of green and sustainable energy and helps in curbing the menace of major problems like pollution, climate change and unemployment.

Abhay Bharkatiya, trustee of GSIM, said that the centre will start in collaboration with the state government’s micro, small and medium industries department and will be developed under the MP Incubation and Start-up scheme 2016.

“Fifty specialists from the country have signed the MoU with the centre. Each associated entrepreneur will get advantage of continuous guidance,” he said.

Executive Director Ravi Gupta said, “We talk a lot about clean India and Smart City Indore but we don’t give proper guidance and chance to new industries which work for betterment of environment, whereas development is incomplete without these industries. The need of the hour is sustainable development where development and environment are treated as same entity.”

Inauguration ceremony will be attended by MSME’s principal secretary VS Kantarao, Re-Rise incubation centre’s Ankit Kaman and trustee NK Sekseriya.