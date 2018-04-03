Indore: Special children give special message for life

Indore: Making the day special for special children, Create Stories Social Welfare Society organised ‘Friends Forever’ event to mark World Autism Awareness Day at special school near MGM medical college on Monday. Bringing gifts, stories and games, NGO members tried to make them smile. In the process, every visitor learned an important lesson about life, dance and drawing.

World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD) aims to put a spotlight on the hurdles that people with autism face every day. As a growing global health issue, WAAD activities are planned every year to generate public awareness about children and adults who suffer from autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Members of NGO had made special badges in heart shapes denoting love for children. Sharing her experience, student S K Samaira said, “We can learn so much from these kids simply by spending a day with them.” She felt inspired by their smiles and celebration of every little thing in life. “We can celebrate life, forgive people and love everyone in unselfish ways just like them if we let go off our pride and ego,” Samaira added.

Showcasing their skills, special student Nainy Jagtap taught dance steps to everyone. “This is the first time in my life that I felt so inspired and have learned so many innovative dance steps from someone,” fitness trainer Aarti Maheshwari said.

She said dance is celebration of life that comes from heart. “They know how to live even with their shortcomings, so they are better than us in every creative field,” Aarti said.

Talking about his experience, student Romit Nair said, “I never knew that anyone can love so much even after living special lives.” He felt touched by meeting and making new friends. “I met wonderful singers and talented dancers,” he added. Special students Neeraj Sharma and Archana Ganesh Vaishampayan sang bhajans and songs to welcome and entertain the guests. “Special children are among the most talented artists. I met some children who were fearless and drew lines with confidence,” artist Shubha Vaidya said. She commended their work and taught them colouring techniques.