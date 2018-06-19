Indore: Special arrangements for electricity complaints during monsoon

Indore: A day after electricity supply in nearly 30 feeders was hit during showers on Sunday night and several complaints of power outage poured in, Western Region Power Distribution Company managing director Aakash Tripathi made special arrangements for redressal of complaints received during monsoon.

As per a release issued by the Discom, zonal offices of the Discom will receive complaints of power outage during monsoon season besides call centre. Tripathi also roped in revenue collecting officers into the task of addressing complaints of consumers received during monsoon. In a meeting held on Monday, Tripathi expressed his annoyance over power outage in nearly 30 feeders in eastern division of the city and the officials’ failure to deal with it on time.

He directed them to be prompt in addressing power outage related complaints. He also directed all zones of the Discom to accept complaints of power outage during monsoon season. So, consumers can now lodge complaints on call centre number 1912 and on zonal office also. Besides on 1912, lodge complaints on following numbers.