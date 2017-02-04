Indore: SP-Cong is an alliance of looters says Vijayvargiya

Indore: In a scathing attack, the BJP on Friday termed an ‘alliance of looters’ the electoral understanding between the Congress and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, which, it said would only harm the interests of nation.

“People know that the Congress-SP election alliance is an ‘alliance of looters’. While in power at the Centre, the Congress plundered the country while the SP robbed Uttar Pradesh in a similar fashion.

Earlier, the robbers..small and the big..used to contest election separately, now they are together,” BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters here.

He said that the tie-up would harm the interests of the country. UP is going to polls between February 11 and March 8 in seven phases.

When asked about non-projection of chief ministerial candidate in the UP polls, Vijayvargiya said, ”BJP is an ideology-based party and generally it doesn’t project any leader as the CM face. However, there are several party leaders who have capabilities to become CM.”

The SP is contesting on 298 of 403 seats, while the Congress 105. Referring to assembly polls in Goa where the BJP is in power, scheduled for tomorrow, he said the party would form the government by securing ‘two-third majority’.

Goa has 40 seats up for grabs.

Vijayvargiya exuded confidence about putting up a ‘good performance’ in Punjab, also going to polls on Saturday.

He, however, conceded that the BJP needs to make ‘some efforts’ in Punjab given the anti-incumbency factor against the SAD-BJP coalition government.

Responding to a query on Indore not having a minister in Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, he said, “The CM had said Indore is a city of dreams. So, it should be considered that the CM himself has been representing Indore till any MLA from the city is included in the cabinet.”