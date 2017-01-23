Indore: Sorry state of traffic affairs claiming more casualties

Pithampur: There are certain squares in the city which seem ‘death traps’ as lot of accidents take place in these traffic-heavy areas, claiming causalities more often. There is neither traffic police nor traffic signals on these squares to manage heavy rush of vehicles and jostling commuters all day.

NSUI in a memorandum submitted to the concerned authorities, demanded traffic police and signals on busy squares of the city, including CC Pawar, Akoliya, and Indorama square.

Chaupati Square: This is the way that comes straight from Mhow and leads to Manpur on the right and thus witnesses loads of heavy vehicles, including passenger buses. This has led to a lot of accidents, especially while crossing roads. Abujar Lala, Golden Patel, Akram Qureshi were among other local residents have demanded a traffic signal here.

CC Pawar Square: This square is also highly frequented by heavy vehicles and has witnessed a lot of accidents, including loss of lives. Traffic police does come here but only when there is an inspection related to magic vans. Recently, two people died in a motorcycle accident here. Pankaj Prasad, Rakesh Lovanshi, Harish Panchal and others have demanded traffic police at the square.

Akoliya Square: The major reason for accidents here is Sector 2’s hill steep slope sans traffic cops and signals. Hence, traffic signal is a necessity here.

Quote Blurb

“The proposal for setting up signals on squares is under consideration. As soon as the fund is arranged, it will be forwarded to municipality and signal installation will begin.”

– Bhavya Mittal, SDM, Dhar

“The work for installation of signals is going on. Soon, there’ll be signals as well as more than a total of 30 cameras on all squares.”

–Santosh Doodhi, Sector 1, TI, Pithampur