Indore: Sorry state of affairs: No MP varsity in top 100 list

Indore: Universities from Madhya Pradesh have failed to find a place in the list of India’s top 100 institutions whose rankings were released by National Institutions Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Tuesday. The state universities could not find place even in the ranking bracket of 101-150 (university category).

Last year, four universities from the state, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (Indore), Vikram University (Ujjian), Medi-Caps University (Indore) and Dr Hari Singh Gour Vishwavidyalaya (Sagar), had found place in the bracket of 101-150. Two universities including DAVV and Hari Singh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, which were placed in the group of 101-150 institutions have slipped to 151-200 group this year.

Jaypee University of Engineering and Technology is the new entrant this year in the ranking group of 151-200.

In 2017, AISECT University (Bhopal), Makhanlal Chaturvedi Rashtriya Patrakarita Vishwavidyalaya (Bhopal) and The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (Amarkantak) had found place among top 200 universities. But they failed to make it this year.

Meanwhile, Indian Institute of Management Indore, which was adjudged 10th best management institute in the country slipped one position below this year. It now stands at 11th position. On other hand, Indian Institute of Technology Indore climbed one position up to become 14th best engineering institute in the country.

Last year, it had secured 15th position. Indian Institute of Forest Management (Bhopal) has secured 41st position this year. Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (Bhopal), which had secured 61st position last year climbed up to 55th position this year whereas IIITDM (Jabalpur) slipped from 69th position to 91st position this year. In overall category, MANIT secured place in the ranking group of 101-150.