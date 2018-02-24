Indore: Software engineer girl comes to meet parents, ends life

Indore: A software engineer girl, 30, hanged herself from ceiling of her house in Sanyogitaganj on Thursday. She had come to the city a week ago from Mumbai to meet her parents. Police are groping in the dark about reason behind the extreme step as no suicide note has found near the body.

The girl was identified as Shubhangi Bamne of Residency Compound. Her father is a senior clerk in PWD department. Police said that Shubhangi had been staying in Mumbai for the last two years.

According to reports, Shubhangi and her cousin brothers had planned to go to a movie on Thursday evening. The incident came to fore when one of her family members reached her room and found the body hanging. Later, police were informed by the family members.

Investigating officer SI KR Rawat said that the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. Her family members too expressed ignorance about the reason. The police are yet to record statements of her family members.