Indore: Society, cops and Politicians should stop blaming girls

Indore: There is no end to number of molestation and rape cases in the country. A section of people unfortunately believe that girls and women have to stop inviting trouble but such people fail to acknowledge the fault of males and their warped mentality. In the backdrop of what transpired in Bengaluru on New Year’s eve, RADHIKA KHANDELWAL and HIMA KAGDE gauge the reaction of Indoreans.

“Molestation and rape have become a serious issue in our country today. But our society and people still consider it to be a fault of girls. I personally believe that instead of asking our daughters not to go out at night, we should educate our boys and men for not targeting girls. They are also humans and they should be respected.”

Ankita Gupta, 23, Event Executive at Fusion Events Pvt Ltd

“Blaming girls for such horrific incidents can never be fair, as they too have the freedom to roam around without any restrictions like other citizens of this country. The incident was of a heinous nature and those behind should be punished strictly rather than blaming the girls.”

Rajat Khandelwal, 22, Entrepreneur

“Why should women’s choice of clothes influence men’s conduct? It is shameful and strangely stupid to always blame the victims (girls). People with such mentality are actually encouraging corrupt minds to commit crimes and are discouraging women to become independent. It is high time that we shift our focus from ‘telling women not go out after midnight’ to strictly punishing the sinners harassing women.”

Parul Gupta, 23, Accessory Designer

“Molestation is one of the serious issues in our country where girls are not yet. People blame girls for all such happenings which is wrong as everyone has the right to live their life on their way. It’s high time one should fight against the injustice and the culprits should be strictly punished.”

Kirti Bhatt, 24, CS Student

“Women had fallen prey to perverts. They are not at all safe in our modern society in spite of constitutional and legal safeguards. There is need to change the mindset of people. Girls should not be blamed for this and strict punishment should be given to such cowards.”

Anushka Gupta, 18, BBA Student

“It’s the police system which is corrupt and blaming girls is an attempt to play safe. A special team has been formed to investigate the incident to take action against culprits.”

Aditya Suryawanshi, 19, Student

“This is an absolutely inhuman and dastardly act done by some perverts. People who witnessed it but did not dare to interfere and prevent molestations should be ashamed of themselves. We hope girls would file cases.”

Lavish Deora, 20, Choreographer

“Girls should not be targeted for whatever has happened. It’s their decision to party till midnight or not. Why they are being blamed? Rather it’s the police and people around who should be punished for allowing this horrific incident to take place.”

Grishma Kagde, 19, Student

“According to the Constitution of India everyone is equal in the eyes of law irrespective of gender, caste and age. So if boys can party at night, the same right is also given to girls. Molesting a girl means not following the laws which is totally wrong.”

Rishant Jain, 28, PGT Mathematics

“Girls should not be blamed for Bengaluru incident as they have every right and freedom to move out round-the-clock. It’s government’s responsibility to provide security to all citizens and ensure law and order strictly.”

Manohar Menghwani, 46, Assistant General Manager, CS Electric Limited