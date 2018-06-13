Indore: Social media posts after Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s death surprise followers

Indore: The posts on Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s social media accounts even after his death surprised his followers. He was declared brought dead by the doctors of Bombay Hospital at 2.06 pm and the police suspected that he would have killed himself at around 12.30 pm. But the posts from his official account were seen even after 2 pm.

His last post on Facebook page was posted at about 5 pm on Tuesday regarding ‘Suryoday Jal Sandharan avem Sanvardhan Yojana’. Besides, there was post about ‘Masik Shivratri’ on his Twitter account at 2 pm. Shocked by seeing the tweets and posts of Bhaiyyu Maharaj on social media even after his death, his followers expressed displeasure and demanded probe in the matter.

One of the commentators on his FB account Vivek Nayak pointed out that Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s account is operational even after his death and it should be probed. Another follower Ajay Dodiye commented that his account should be shut. Meanwhile, deputy inspector general of police Harinarayanachari Mishra said police will check whether his accounts were handled by someone else. “We will probe it,” he added.

His last thoughts: Trust is everything for man

Like every day, Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s thought was written on the notice board of his ashram at Bapat Square. His last thought was, “Aadmi ke liye vishwas hi sab kuchh he, tum agar uss par bhi vishwas kho dete ho to isse bada downfall kuchh nahi ho sakta” (Trust is everything for a man and if you betray someone’s trust, there cannot be a bigger downfall).