Indore: Soaring temperature heralds inception of summer

Indore: After a short spell of cold, city’s temperature started increasing especially from Tuesday. Officials of meteorological department claimed the weather condition as inception of summer season.

City had witnessed a spell of cold waves and drop in temperature due to western disturbance which also caused rain and hailstorm in Bhopal region a few days ago.

According to regional meteorological officers, “With the passing days, the day and night temperature will rise. We can call it the inception of summers as the chances of drop in temperature are less and it would cause only if there is some disturbance or local generation of system.”

They added that the western disturbance, which caused sudden change in weather, has moved to east.

Maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 31.5 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.8 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius.

Denizens too faced trouble in performing their routine activities as the weather remained hot and dry throughout the day.

Water woes begin, citizens resort to conservation campaign

With the increase of temperature, residents of various areas in the city are facing water scarcity and as usual, they have to now wait for tankers to meet their water demands. Water works in charge of Indore Municipal Corporation, Balram Verma claimed that they have not received any major complaint about water scarcity however. “In view of the increasing heat, we will increase number of water tankers to meet the needs of the city. He said the corporation will supply water through few water tankers in next few days. Meanwhile, most of the water bodies in the city are showing the sign of drying up with the each passing day. Water level in many lakes has been dropped drastically and some of them even dried up, thanks to over desilting last years and negligence of the residents and civic bodies.

Expecting more water shortage, city residents have started a campaign to save water by taking small steps and changes in habits. Auto dealer Ashok Patidar said, “I have to keep the vehicles clean for getting good business but due to water scarcity, I have directed my staff not to wash vehicles daily.” Similarly, senior associate of an NGO, Kirti Dixit said that people should work on water re-charging campaign once again.