Indore: Smart India Hackathon-2018 begins at Oriental University

Indore: Oriental University, Indore has been selected as the nodal center of Madhya Pradesh for the two-day mega computer coding championship ‘Smart India Hackathon-2018’ being held under the aegis of Ministry of Human Resource Department and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in association with Ministry of Women and Child Welfare. The event was inaugurated by Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), President of Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Madhya Pradesh BJP in-charge on university premises on Friday.

Dr Sahasrabuddhe underlined challenges being faced by various government institutions. He identified motivation and inspiration as two key characteristics missing in the government machinery. “The digital inclusion initiative of Modi Government has opened gates of opportunities for young Indians to contribute towards nation building”, he added.

“In today’s dynamic times, it is not only the responsibility of government to serve the nation, but each citizen has equal responsibility of joining the cause of national service” said Dr Sahasrabuddhe. He advised participating students to have ‘One Life, One Mission’ as agenda for career development to ensure inclusive growth.

Addressing students, Ministry of Women and Child Development joint secretary Chetan Sanghi gave details of the competition and advised participants to go beyond obvious solutions for the given problem statements by bringing in innovative ideas. “Key features of solutions shall include ease of operations, maintenance, updations and security”, Sanghi added. He motivated students and told them that every constraint should be taken as a stepping stone for scaling greater heights in professional development.

Chancellor Dr KL Thakral, in his opening remarks inspired students by giving them examples of India’s past glory in scientific achievements. He said that India has the potential to lead the world through scientific advancements.

Sasikala Pushpa, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Shankar Lalwani, chairman, Indore Development Authority graced the occasion with their presence.