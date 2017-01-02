Indore: Slew of development projects for Meghnagar

Meghnagar: On the very first day of the New Year, city council president Jyoti Natwar Bamniya announced in the coming months, various development works worth crores would be undertaken in Meghnagar.

In last 22 months, the government has reportedly approved development works worth Rs 50crore. The work of cement concrete roads in various wards worth Rs 1.40 crore has started. The old drainage has been repaired for Rs41.87 lakh, she said. To provide fresh drinking water to the people, digging of 24 tube wells has been done. A new bus stand worth Rs 55lakh has also been constructed. The construction work of the city council building inaugurated on November 28, 2016 is under progress.

During a special discussion Bamniya said she’d fulfil all the promises made during the elections and change Meghnagar in next five years. She said Rs 30crore had been approved by the government for the development of ABD Phase-II drinking water scheme. Also, an amount of Rs 84.69lakh had been approved for the construction of cement concrete roads in various wards. Five garbage vehicles are being proposed which will directly collect the garbage from people’s place. Passenger waiting room will be constructed which will include shopping complex and employment will be provided to the unemployed. Power pole and street lights have been proposed in 2017.