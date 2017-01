Pithampur: Advance Academy High School celebrated its annual function with much enthusiasm here on Sunday.

Students of the school performed skits on cleanliness and ‘save girl child’ campaign to enthral the large number of audience, including parents.

District Women’s Congress head Kavita Pradeep Trivedi, city Congress head Pintu Jaiswal, assembly head Sanjay Raghuvanshi and councilor Mansoor Patel were among many other prominent guests graced the occasion.