Indore: Sindhis observe Hemu Kalani martyrdom day

Dewas: Members of local Sindhi community held a programme here to observe the martyrdom day of Hemu Kalani, who had played a major role in India’s freedom struggle.

The community members recalled his acts of bravery at a very young age. Members of Poojya Sindh Hindu Panchayat gathered at Hemu Kalani statute at MR8 crossing to offer floral wreaths.

Among others mayor Subhash Sharma, Congress general secretary Manoj Rajani, former mayor Rekha Verma, Gurusingh Sabha president Deepsingh Juneja, Sindh Hindu Panchayat president Shankarlal Talreja and Mahil Mandal president Ritu Lalwani were present on the occasion.