Indore: Silicon City residents in tizzy over rising crimes in township

Indore: Residents of Silicon City Township under Rajendra Nagar police station area are living in fear due to increasing incidents of crime. Few days ago, a woman trainer of special child Tina Rathore was shot dead in broad daylight by a miscreant in her institution. After this incident, the residents of township feel completely insecure.

The township has two entry gates and one of them gives access to the bypass. Anyone can easily enter the township through this gate. The township witnessed several major crimes in past years. Residents are living in fear as police failed to check crimes in the township. About two years ago, robbers entered the house of a bank manager when the family members were sleeping. Theft is frequent incident in the area, say residents of the township.

Recently, some miscreants tried to take away an ATM from the colony in a four-wheeler. However, their attempt failed as the guards raised alarm. Local residents have demanded to increase police patrolling in the township to check anti-social elements and crimes.

On Sunday, Free Press talked to some of the residents of township and enquired about the situation there. Most of them said that they live in fear and always expect some crime incidents in the township.

When Free Press correspondent visited the Ashray Sanstha, where Tina Rathore was murdered, he found the institution locked. A local resident informed that the bypass road is very near to the institution and seen people roaming in suspicious manner in the area.

What they say

“Two years ago, some miscreants entered my house during night after breaking the door. I and my family members locked ourselves in a room and saved our lives. The miscreants also tried to attack me. After that incident, the township residents have appointed security guards in the township.”

Chetan Tanwar, Stationery shop owner

‘Township’s atmosphere is not quite safe. Several crimes have been reported from the colony, but our street is safe so far as no crime has taken place. But roaming of suspicious persons create fear among us. Police should increase patrolling in the colony.’

Deepak Gupta, Ware house manager in Sipla Pharma Co

“Two gates are there in this colony and anyone can come from these gates. The backside gate connect the colony with the bypass road, it should be closed down. In day time, various suspicious persons use to wander in the locality. If the police party should conduct patrolling in day time, the colony residents will feel safe.”

SN Prasad, HR Manager, National Steel Co

“Silicon City has come in news many times due to crimes like thefts, loot, etc. Thefts have taken place in the colony both in day and night. Police patrolling should also be done in daytime so that residents will feel secure.”

Bhalchandra Garde, Journalist and a resident

“Crime incidents have been reported from Sector A and G in past. Therefore, police should increase patrolling in the township. Colony residents have appointed security guards to check crime.”

Rahul Malviya, Grain merchant

“Comparing to past, women feel safer now due to police patrolling and awareness of local residents.”

Pushpa Laghate, Local resident