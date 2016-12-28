Indore: Sick Devansh who got stuck in jam is stable

Indore: Four-year-old Devansh Talreja, who was stuck in a traffic jam caused by the rally taken out by activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during their national convention on Monday, is now out of danger. The doctors of Apple Hospital stated that the patient is improving but is kept under sustain observation. Devansh has been suffering from meningitis and was rushed to the hospital by his aunt Mahak Talreja on foot when she failed to make his way in the jam.

Even cops didn’t help the woman reaching the hospital and was stopped by them due to the rally.

Mahak was helped by a photo journalist Chetan Soni and reporter Pankaj Sharma, who took the baby in their lap and run to the hospital amid jam.

“My son is out of danger now. He was rushed to the hospital by his aunt Mahak Talreja on foot. We are disappointed by the behaviour of leaders of the ABVP and mismanagement by them. The police were also filed to manage the traffic,” Kishore Tekchandani, Devansh’s father, said.

Devansh’s mother Riya informed that his aunt Mahak had left for her house after learning about the improvement in health of Devansh.

Undercover cops took info of the incident

According to Kishore Talreja, some undercover cops had come for taking information of the incident from them.

They asked him in details and also informed the family that they will report to the CM about the incident.

NSUI to take out candle march

Meanwhile, the National Student Union of India (NSUI) has decided to take out a candle march to protest against the incident and for better mental health of ABVP leaders.

City Congress has also announced to register their protest against the mismanagement and failure of police and administration with the government.