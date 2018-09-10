Indore: Shutdown call likely to hit normal life

Schools, colleges and business establishments in the city will be closed and daily life is likely to be affected on Monday by the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the Congress over rising fuel prices. This will be the second ‘bandh’ in the city when SAPAKS (Samanya Pichhada Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj) had called for a nation-wide bandh on September 6 to protest against amendment in the SC/ST Act. The Congress party has appealed to people to keeping their institutions closed from 9 am to 3 pm. The party has been aiming to corner the ruling BJP over increasing fuel prices and appealed business organisations to support the bandh.

“People are fed up with false promises of the Union and state governments. Fuel prices have been increasing continuously in the state and the government failed to provide any relief to the denizens,” spokesperson of City Congress Committee Johar Manpurwala said.He said that they had delegated responsibility to party workers in each ward and constituency to make the bandh successful.

“Congress activists will also distribute roses to those who keep their establishments open and ask them what they think about increasing prices of fuel and inflation,” he said. Manpurwala further said that shops selling necessary stuffs will be free from band Major institutions, markets to remain closed

members of Ahilya Chambers of Commerce and Industry have extended their support to bandh. Major markets of the city like Sarafa, Marothiya, Kasera Bazar, Cloth Market, Kothari Market, Maharani Road and Siyaganj will remain closed till 3 pm. “We will keep establishments closed in support of the bandh as the steep rise in fuel is problem for common people,” president of Ahilya Chambers of Commerce and Industries Ramesh Khandelwal said.

School to remain close today

Keeping in mind safety and security of students, the Sahodaya Group advised all schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education to keep the institutions closed. However the decision was left to school principals. Secretary of Group Manoj Bajpai said, “Most schools will remain closed and have personally informed the parents through messages or notes about the same.”

Petrol pumps to remain closed from 9 am to noon

Petrol Dealers’ Association has also decided to keep pumps across the city closed between 9 am and noon. President of Indore Petrol Dealers Association Rajendra Singh Vasu said, “We will close pumps for three hours due to the bandh called by the Congress.” The dog bite case in city zoo on Saturday has exposed the health threat, which residents are exposed to. Free Press looks into its various aspects