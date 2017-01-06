Indore: Show cause notice to Dr Hasani for embezzlement

Indore: Health department has served show cause notice to medical officer Dr Madhav Hasani for embezzlement in programmes to mark International Day of Older Persons in 2015.

The department has given 15 days’ time to Dr Hasani to submit his reply failing which action will be taken against him.

As per the orders released by additional director, health (grievances), Umakant Pandey, an investigation against Dr Hasani was started after a complaint lodged against him with Lokayukta for organising camps for older people ‘on papers’ only.

As per the complaint, Dr Hasani was working as nodal officer for the programme and he had cleared the bills and got the payment for the stuff like snacks, tea and water to organise camps for older people to observe International Day for Older Persons at seven health centres.

However, no such camps were organised and no such day was observed at any of the centre. Dr Hasani had received a payment of Rs 60,000 for organising the programme on papers.

Similar notice has been served to the then Civil Surgeon Dr Hemant Dwivedi and to programme officer Rekha Parmar for their involvement in the embezzlement.