Indore: Sheer determination made her life beautiful

Indore: Persistence efforts despite failures, obstacles, and discouragements make her a strong woman, a Woman of Substance.

With determination to make her life beautiful and successful, 30-year-old banker Rashmi Chourey overcame all her shortcomings with a smile and inspired people by her confidence.

Sharing how she experienced life till now, Rashmi said, “I never saw colours and faces in normal sunlight, like you all do, but I did see dreams.” She was born visually-impaired (VI).

“I was born in Itarsi,” Rashmi shared. She explained that though Itarsi is a cosy town, where people acknowledge each other, facilities and opportunities are limited.

“I was happy with my parents, they loved and cared about me, but I had bigger dreams to achieve,” Rashmi said. At the age of seven, she made a decision to move to Indore.

“We did not have any facilities or school for VI children in Itarsi,” Rashmi explained. With a dream of becoming independent and finding herself, she came to Indore.

“I took admission in a school and started living in the hostel,” Rashmi said. Coming from deeply bonded family, she felt lonely and scared in the hostel.

“Hostel life was tough, because I had to part from my parents and struggle with studies,” Rashmi said. She had never been to school before, so she had to start from scratch in fourth standard.

“Though I felt like crying every day, I smiled instead because every day brought me closer to my dreams,” Rashmi said. Working hard on learning Braille initially, she slowly got the language.

“After I learned the language, it became easier, because I liked studying,” Rashmi said. She spent most of her time studying and achieved merit marks in almost all subjects.

“I developed interest in political science so I pursued bachelors in it,” Rashmi said. While completing her graduation, she decided to become a teacher.

“Studying was quite easy because I liked books but appearing exams was a difficult task,” Rashmi said. She elaborated that VI examinees need a writer.

“Most of the time, I would worry more about finding someone who can write our exams than studying for exams,” Rashmi chuckled. Sharing how she managed to find people, she said that it was a series of requests and connections that made it happen.

“I would request whomever I knew then our teachers would help with their connections and we would manage,” Rashmi said.

Taking her dream of becoming a teacher ahead, she did her post graduation in political science. “It is difficult for VIs to get private jobs, knowing that I prepared for competitive exams during my post graduation,” Rashmi said. She attempted Vyapam entrance examination for teachers after completing her post graduation.

“I cleared it making my way into merit but then I came to know that BEd is compulsory for these posts,” Rashmi said. She felt tired and disheartened.

“I saw all my classmates from graduation and post graduation had jobs, so I felt that I might never get it,” Rashmi said. Brushing away negativity, she studied and attempted B Ed entrance examination, M.Phil entrance test and attempted Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) entrance exam as well.

“My goal was to become independent and find what I can be good at,” Rashmi said. She was willing to try every road that lead to independence.

“When the result came out, my parents were shocked,” Rashmi said. She had cleared all the entrances.

“Getting a call from IBPS first, I decided to try my fate there,” Rashmi said. She was selected at once. Taking it as a hint from universe, she joined Union Bank of India in 2014. Soon after joining the bank, her parents were flooded with proposals for her. “I agreed to marry Rajkumar Nagar, who is also a banker and is VI,” Rashmi said. ]

Making her family complete, she recently gave birth to Aarna, who can see the world for her parents. Discussing what kept her going through all the struggles, Rashmi said, “I had to do it, when you give yourself an option to quit, only then you can fail in true sense.”