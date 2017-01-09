INDORE: Retired deputy director, prosecution Shantilal Mehta passed away on Sunday. Mehta was an active social activist. He is father of famous architect and urban planner Hitendra Mehta and Jitendra Mehta. His last rites were performed on Sunday and a condolence meet will be held at Geeta Bhawan on Monday.
Indore: Shantilal Mehta passes away
— By Staff Reporter | Jan 09, 2017 08:05 am
Tagged with: passed away prosecution Retired deputy director Shantilal Mehta
JUST ARRIVED
-
Double-digit increase in tax collection, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
-
Porsche unveils updated 911 GTS range
-
Shah Rukh to celebrate Makarsankrati at his bandstand bungalow terrace!
-
PAC can call PM on cash ban if RBI’s reply not satisfactory
-
Sansui Colors Stardust Awards 2017: pictures, dance performance and winner list
EDITOR’S PICK
What to expect as the Donald Trump era Begins
What is however clear is that the Trump era will be different from all the previous administrations, even the Republican…
Demonetisation flops: What next?
Modi is confronted by a lacklustre opposition that cannot even derive political advantage from the monumental note ban failure. It…
China’s shielding of Masood a shame
In a move that is dismissive of India’s sensitivity and supportive of Pakistan’s encouragement of terror against India, China has,…
BJP must redeem promiseof electoral reforms
The two-day BJP national executive meeting held late last week was an exercise in back-patting in a tone that was…
Way ahead for GST with certain provisions
DUAL control by State and Centre is bad as it will force businesses to deal with two bureaucracies and pay…