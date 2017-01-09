Free Press Journal
Home / Indore / Indore: Shantilal Mehta passes away

— By Staff Reporter | Jan 09, 2017 08:05 am
INDORE: Retired deputy director, prosecution Shantilal Mehta passed away on Sunday. Mehta was an active social activist. He is father of famous architect and urban planner Hitendra Mehta and Jitendra Mehta. His last rites were performed on Sunday and a condolence meet will be held at Geeta Bhawan on Monday.

