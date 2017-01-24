Indore: SGSITS students protest mid-term fee hike

Indore: Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) BE first year students on Monday staged a protest against the college’s move to increase their course fee in middle of session 2016-17.

They demanded to revoke the hike but the college authorities expressed their inability to do so.

Following the instructions from State government, SGSITS had hiked fees of BE courses in mid-term and asked the students to pay the difference amount.

Crying foul, students staged a demonstration on the campus requesting the institute to shelve the fee hike.

“When we had taken admission at SGSITS, the BE course was Rs 30,105 which has now been hiked to Rs 45,000. This mid-stream fee hike is illegal,” he students told reporters.

On learning about the protest, SGSITS director RK Saxena reached the college and tired to pacify the students.

The students told the director “Fees are increased before admission process. Once admissions are done, fees are not increased. In this case, the fees have been increased in the middle of session which is wrong.”

Saxena informed them that the institute had cleared to the students at the time of admissions that their fees would be hiked in midstream as signaled by the government, so they should take admissions keeping that in mind.

He said that the students had agreed to the condition and then took the admissions. “So now you all should pay the difference amount,” he said.

A meeting would take place between institute authorities and the representatives of students on Tuesday over the issue.