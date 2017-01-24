Indore: SGSITS sets up Product Design Centre

Indore: Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) has set up a Product Design Centre at a layout of Rs 2.5 crore, thus becoming the only engineering college in the state to have such a facility.

This facility has provided students of this college with the latest software and machinery needed in making product designs in 3D and also take their printouts in 3D. While mechanical engineering students will be able to design engines in 3D mode in specially designed software, civil engineering students will be able to prepare building designs in 3D mode.

They would also be able to get their designs modelled into plastic mode through the machinery attached to the advanced computers armed with software.

SGSITS director RK Saxena said Product Design Centre setup at SGSITS was a state-of-the-art facility which was possessed by only SGSITS in the state.

He also said the Centre had given his institute Rs 1 crore for promoting students to take entrepreneurial route.

“We will fund startups through this fund,” the director said adding they would also take help of the alumni in helping students taking up entrepreneurial roles.