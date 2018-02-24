Indore: Sex racket busted, four arrested

Indore: Police raided a house on Friday in Aerodrome area and arrested four persons, including two women, for operating sex racket in a rented flat. Hunt for one of the accused is on.

ASP Amarendra Singh said that acting on a tip-off, crime branch team, along with a team of Aerodrome police station, raided a flat in Kalani Nagar and arrested Neema Saini, Sapna Rai of Surat, Varun Sahule of Shankarbagh area of the city and their associate Ganesh Rathore of Harsud, Khandwa.

During questioning, accused Neema told the police that her husband passed away a few years ago. Since then she was operating the sex racket in the city. She used to change place for operating racket in order to evade arrest. Their accomplice Pawan used to bring girls for this work while accused Ganesh used to get customers.

Accused Sapna told the police that most of the girls were brought from West Bengal by Pawan. The police have registered a case under relevant sections and a search is on for accused Pawan of Bengali Square area of the city.