Indore: ‘Sewa’ a source of humility & inspiration for youngsters

Indore: Guru Gobind Singh’s 350th birth anniversary was celebrated in gurdwaras across the city amid Shabad Kirtan and recital of Guru Granth Sahib on Sunday. Being a holiday, a large number of working professionals too participated in the event.

People from different age-groups participated in the celebration according to their convenience, choice and interest. While seniors preferred the ‘kirtan’ (devotional song), youngsters were more inclined towards food, ambience and gathering.

For people who regularly offer free service at the Gurdwara, it was a festive day. However, the activities organised through out the day were similar to one performed every week. However, the scale was celebration was quite large and impressed the visitors. People from different religions too participated in the fest.

Taking the opportunity of mass gathering, people also promoted the culture with announcement of free camps for yoga, meditation and chanting. A team of Shri Guru Nanak Mission guided people on how to meditate and further invited them to upcoming camp at Guru Amardas Hall from Monday. Talking about her experience, newly engaged Tanu Dodani said, “I feel blessed to be a part of the celebration here.” She is new to the city, so the large scale celebrations left her dazzled.

Coming together and passing on traditions

Caught up in their everyday routine and responsibilities, most women do not get a chance to meet up and hangout. Therefore, for most Sikh women, such festivals provide an opportunity to catch up with friends. Sharing her experience, beautician Asha Dua said, “I am so caught up with my work and life that I rarely get a chance to meet my friends or pay a visit to the Gurdwara, so such festive occasions are a great excuse for me.” She elaborated that coming to the Gurdwara makes her feel happy and calm. “I wish I could come more often,” she added.

Discussing importance of the fest, drawing teacher Mamta Sahani said, “Such celebrations attract children, which makes it easier for us to teach them about our culture.” She elaborated that her son Aman likes coming to Gurdwara during these festivals.

Counting and sharing blessings

With their family complete, homemaker Paramjyot Kaur and hotelier Trilochan Singh came to thank god for blessing them with daughter Sukmani this year. Discussing importance of the day, Trilochan said, “People work really hard to serve the society through Gurdwaras.”

He explained that hundreds of women and men work together and prepare food for ‘langar’. Explaining how they participate in the practise, Paramjyot said, “I normally help women in cooking and my husband helps serve the food.” She elaborated that selfless service makes them feel

happier without a reason. “If we can look at ourselves and realise that we are blessed, then that is the most wonderful feeling,” Paramjyot said.

Staying humble and respecting life

An important aspect of providing service at Gurdwara is that it helps people stay humble. Most people who visit Gurdwara regularly or have been brought up in traditional Sikh families are in a habit of providing free service.

Polishing shoes of visitors, vice president of a company Manjeet Singh said, “I have no pride to worry about, because Guru has taught us that everyone is same.” He elaborated that everyone has life and must be respected, loved and cared for like god. “Serving people is not something new. In fact it helps a person stay grounded and realise that life is beautiful no matter what,” Manjeet said.

Women and men working together reminds us of Hollywood movies

Living in a country with different cultures, students Yash Pawar and Yogya Pawar decided to learn more about Sikhism with the help of their friend Rajneet Singh Rajpal.

In their bid the trio went about exploring reasons and rituals of Sikhism. While they found commonality in some rituals like keeping shoes out, they also pointed out changes in rules of worship.

What impressed them, was not the delicious food, which filled their stomach, it was the way women and men cooked together. “I loved the ambience because it is nice to see that everyone works together despite gender difference,” Yash said.

He elaborated that such communal equality should be followed in household tasks as well. “We have read about woman and man working together in books and seen it in Hollywood movies, so it is nice to see something like this in India,” Yogya said.

Everything is a pleasure if done wholeheartedly

Preparing food is a regular household task, but according to the men preparing food for ‘langar’, is a relaxing therapy. “When one prepares food for service and does it wholeheartedly, it gives immense pleasure,” businessman Sonu Chhabra said.

He further said that service is not necessarily done at a religious place. It can be done even for the family. It would make him feel equally delighted. Sharing his experience, businessman Majinder Singh said, “I feel peaceful and blessed in doing everything, since I started participating in the activities at Gurdwara.” He explained that culture is not about differences, it is about communal harmony.