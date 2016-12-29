Indore: Session 2016-17 declared ‘zero year’ for MPhil at DAVV

Indore: Blame it on the delay in entrance test of combined PhD and MPhil that session 2016-17 has been declared ‘zero year’ for Master of Philosophy (MPhil) course at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

No admissions could be granted forthe course in 18 teaching departments of the university this session. School of Languages and School of Social Sciences, which offers only MPhil courses, will function without students after the batch inducted last year would pass out in January.

“The University Grants Commission (UGC) had amended its regulations in July due to which entrance exam for admission to PhD and MPhil courses could not be conducted this year and session 2016-17 has to be declared zero year for the latter course”, said vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad. The last entrance test was held in June last year. At that time, the MPhil course was of oneand-a-half-year duration.

In the first week of July, a gazette notification UGC had revised PhD-MPhil regulations-2009 and issued a gazette notification for the same.

As gazette notification was issued, it has become a binding for all the universities in the country to amend their respective PhD-MPhil Ordinance in accordance with revised regulations.

On August 26, the DAVV’s executive council had approved a proposal for amending the Ordinance in accordance with the gazette notification at university level.

This move had cleared the way for entrance but later the university decided to take approval of coordination committee on the amendments due to which entrance test stretched. The coordination committee is the apex body for higher education in the state.

“There was no need for taking an approval from the coordination committee as it is binding for amending the Ordinance as per the revised regulations but the university still approached the committee and the entire process got hit”, said a professor wishing anonymity.

The committee in its last meeting held on November 16 suggested universities to prepare a unified Ordinance for PhD and MPhil courses and sought proposal in the next meeting. The next meeting is to be held in March.

“As the coordination committee deferred the matter, admissions in MPhil course could not be done this session. More than 360 seats in the course remained vacant”, said Ganesh Kawadia, chairman of PhD-MPhil cell at DAVV.