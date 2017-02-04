Indore: Seminar on shaping tomorrow’s strategic leader

Mhow: A two-day seminar on “Shaping Tomorrow’s Strategic Leader” was organised at Army War College, Mhow on Thursday and Friday.

It was presided over by Lt Gen DR Soni, VSM, GOC-in-C Army Training Command. The two sessions were chaired by Admiral Arun Prakash, PVSM, AVSM, VrC, VSM (Retd) ex-Chief of naval Staff and Lt Gen Vijay Oberoi, PVSM, AVSM (Retd) ex vice Chief of Army Staff respectively.

The event analysed the paradigm shift in the needs and attributes of ‘Strategic Leadership’ in light of the changing contours of warfare.

The seminar was graced by eminent speakers and luminaries from civil academia and the military, to include Lt Gen SS Mehta, PVSM, AVSM*, VSM (Retd), Lt Gen DS Hooda, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM**, ADC (Retd), Air Vice Marshal Subramaniam, AVSM, (Retd), Rishikesh T Krishnana, director IIM, Indore, J Philip, president – XIME, Bangalore, Capt Raghu Raman, former CEO NATGRID and group president Reliance Industries, and Maj Gen Neeraj Bali, SM (Retd).

Lt Gen Rajeev Tewari, PVSM, AVSM, Commandant Army War College delivered the opening address and the keynote addresswas delivered by Admiral Arun Prakash (Retd).

The seminar deliberated on various facets of leadership, including the environment needed for building strategic leadership and the functional constraints in developing a strategic mindset across the country in general, and in the Armed Forces in particular. Participants included senior officers drawn from all across Indian Army and officers attending training courses at Mhow.