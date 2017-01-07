Indore: SDM inspects town to push cleanliness drive

Hatod: Tuesday took stock of the situation of cleanliness in town under the Swachh Bharat campaign from 4.30 am to 6 am and stopped people from going to defecate in the open. The SDM, along with the team formed by the municipal council for the purpose, explained to people the importance of cleanliness and urged them to use public toilets for the ablutions. The team also inspected the condition of the public toilets in the town. Banwariya was accompanied by municipal officer Damodar Chowdhary among others.