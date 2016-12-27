Indore: Scribes protest ‘false’ case against Press Club president

Alot: The police allegedly registered a fake case under Harijan Act against Press Club president and physician Dr Sunil Chopra, which has caused rage among the journalists of the town.

Ramlal, a resident of Guradia, came to Dr Chopra’s clinic with stomachache at around 3 pm and suffered epilepsy attack there, before going unconscious. He was shifted to the government hospital. But leaders turned it into a political matter. Son of municipality president Virendra Singh Solanki and his companions registered a case against Dr Chopra for caste-based discrimination by making Ramlal’s family members speak the same. Journalists submitted a memorandum addressed to the CM, home minister as well as DGP to MLA Jitendra Gehlot, SDM and SDOP against the ‘arbitrary’ police action.