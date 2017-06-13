Indore: Scindia meets injured farmers, calls police action ‘undemocratic’

Indore: Congress leader and Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia paid a visit to the farmers, who were injured in police firing at a rally in Mandsaur and undergoing treatment at MY Hospital, here in the city on Monday. Scindia also held a press conference at the Press Club and questioned the intensions of Union government on implementation of GST.

Addressing the media, the Congress MP said that the incident of Mandsaur police firing was undemocratic and beyond condemnation. He said that apart from brutal killing of nine farmers, several farmers were also beaten up badly and injured, as they were dragged on road by police.

“Many of them are still missing and more than 700 people are still in police custody in Mandsaur, as FIRs were lodged against them. Farmers were not only beaten up for their agitation and demands but their mobile phones were also taken away so that they cannot contact anyone,” Scindia said. Terming the one-day fast of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan a drama, Scindia said that Chauhan has broken his fast, but didn’t remove section 144 from the Mandsaur district.

“It was a drama of Chauhan to misguide the farmers. State has won Krishi Karman award due to the hardships of farmers and not of the CM. I will sit on satyagrah for raising the demands of the farmers and not for any drama,” he added. Denying the Congress’s involvement in violence, that errupted during farmers agitation, Scindia said that Congress party follows the path of Mahatma Gandhi and no Congressman was involved in any act of violence in Mandsaur.