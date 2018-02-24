Indore: School students conduct eye check-up with doctors’ help

Indore: The Emerald Heights International School in association with Ermitage International School of France and Choithram Netralaya organised their first eye camp in the city.

The camps were conducted for 4 days in which 30 school students and 30 students of International School took part. School students conducted eye check-up with the help and guidance of doctors. Over 12, 000 people were examined by the students and more than 8,000 spectacles were distributed in last four days. Patients who were diagnosed with cataract were sent to the specialists for further check-up or surgery. All the students who have participated in this camp will receive the certificate jointly from Round Square and the schools.

Guest director of International School said, “Our students learned many things from the camp. Here they not only understood the Indian culture and people but also they get to know what problems Indians face. Everyone including students and mentors liked the delicious food and warm hospitality by the city.”