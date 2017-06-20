Indore: School fee Bill to be cleared in next session: Minister

Indore: State school education department will comply with the Supreme Court order regarding regulation of fee in private schools and coaching classes. Speaking at a meeting in collectorate on Monday, state education minister Vijay Shah said that state government was ready with Fees Regulatory Bill and would table it in the Assembly in forthcoming session.

In the meeting attended by acting collector Shamimuddin and additional director of school education department, Shilpa Gupta, the minister hoped that the Bill would be cleared in the upcoming session and would enable the government to decide on criterion for school fee.

The bill will give a detail account of minimum and maximum fee, which can be charged by these institutes. Besides, additional charges levied on students in name of facilities too would be regulated, he said and added that it is the responsibility of government to keep a check on facilities provided by these institutes to students.

The government is also planning to regulate fee, basic structure and teaching level of coaching classes for the benefit of students. Similar rules will be applied on hostels too. Shah said that coaching classes will not be allowed to use educational institute’s premises to run classes. Permission would be revoked if any institute is found violating the rule.

Vijay Shah has requested coaching class and hostel directors to provide government with suggestions for regulating the fee structure. A divisional level meeting to decide criterion will be organised soon to receive suggestions given by teachers, social workers, public representatives, media persons, students, guardians and other people.